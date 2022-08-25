New redevelopment project bringing over 300 apartments to West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — We've heard it from both the mayor and police commissioner, Michael Harrison, solving Baltimore crime is a long-term issue.

There's some hope tonight this groundbreaking, can be the start of a long-term solution.

Today, city leaders helped kick off a $120 million redevelopment project in West Baltimore.

This part of Reservoir Hill used to be known as "Murder Mall," a site of many drug busts, stabbings and shootings since it was built in the 1970's.

Now the former apartment complex, which was torn down in 2016, will be repurposed, bringing new homes, retail and business space to the area.

"I used to come here often after school. So I know what this was, I lived it. This is personal for me. And although MCB owns millions and millions of square feet of commercial real estate, we do stuff all around the country. I can't describe the feelings that I have, as I see this site's wonderful future about to unfold, and what it means for all of us here in west Baltimore. It's so meaningful to be doing this work right here in my own neighborhood," Dave Bramble, managing partner, Co-Founder of MCB Real Estate.

In all, developers say there will be three to five hundred new apartments, a 50-thousand square foot innovation center, as well as retail and medical office space.