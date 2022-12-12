New Public Health Pathways Program looks to develop partnerships in communities with high-demand for nurses

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (UM SJMC) and the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) today announced the Public Health Pathways Program, an innovative workforce development partnership that aims to connect residents in communities with high-demand nursing positions through customized educational programming and community wraparound supports.

The initiative will leverage the federal American Rescue Plan funding to meet dual imperatives of providing workforce training to economically disadvantaged residents while helping to address a national shortage of nurses.

“We believe we have an opportunity and an obligation to provide more economic opportunity for our residents. We enthusiastically launch an incredible program that will pull some of our most financially vulnerable residents out of poverty by giving them a pathway to rewarding careers in healthcare with one of the country’s most esteemed medical systems,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “We are grateful to the University of Maryland Medical System, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, the Community College of Baltimore County and our County, state and federal partners for investing in our most important assets: our people.”

The PHPP pilot will initially provide 30 scholarships that will fully cover the cost of tuition and all educational fees for the CCBC Certified Nursing Assistant program. Students selected in the program will also receive $1,000 per month workforce stipend.

“This program is exactly the type of innovative investment I hoped for when I voted in favor of the American Rescue Plan Act and fought to send money directly to our state and local governments,” Congressman Ruppersberger said. “All of the underserved students who benefit from these federal funds will graduate with a guaranteed job offer in a career they can be proud of, earning livable wages and contributing back to our local economy while also addressing the national nursing shortage. I want to thank Baltimore County, the University of Maryland Medical System and St. Joseph Medical Center for their collaboration, creativity and service to the community.”

Once the program is completed, graduates will be offered guaranteed employment with full benefits at UM SJMC, where their education can be continued in a Practical Nursing program.

“As an anchor institution in our community, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center is thrilled to partner with Baltimore County government and CCBC in providing career opportunities to those called to serve in the field of health care,” said Thomas B. Smyth, MD, President and CEO at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. “By offering these opportunities, we hope to inspire and empower a new generation of health care providers ready to provide loving service and compassionate care.”

The PHPP application, along with the eligibility requirements, are expected to be released in early January 2023 with the first cohort of trainees expected begin coursework in summer 2023.