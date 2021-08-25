New program introduced in Howard County to provide transportation for students

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Students in Howard County head back to school Monday and, there's a new program to provide transportation.

Today, Howard County officials kicked off the free student RTA bus pass program.

It allows middle and high school students attending Howard County Public Schools to get around for free.

It will be in effect not only through the school year, but also the summer.

"To our students, this bus can take you from your classroom, to your after school job, home from practice, or to a friend's house to study or hang out."

He says the initiative benefits 10-thousand middle and high school students. Ten locations will be served by the RTA system along 360 miles of bus routes throughout the county.