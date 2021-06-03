New program helps formerly incarcerated Anne Arundel Co. residents re-enter communities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is participating in a newly created community policing program.

Founded by Derek Mathews in December 2020, the Re-Entry & Community Collaboration program's goal is to assist formerly incarcerated county residents with re-entering communities.

The program would focus especially on veterans, and youth.

It would train and prepare them for career opportunities by providing access to a variety of county services offered by agencies and organizations such as the Health Department, Department of Family Services, and A.A. County Mental Health.

Some of the resources provided by the program include GED Preparation, Drug & Alcohol Abuse Treatment, Anger Management, Military Service Benefits, and Mental Health Counseling.

