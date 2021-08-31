Watch
New principal named at Mercy High School

Posted at 5:38 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 17:38:03-04

BALTIMORE — Mercy High School students returned to the classroom today! Along with a new school year, they have a new principal.

Kathryn Adelsberger was officially welcomed as the school’s new principal in two commissioning ceremonies this morning.

This year mercy has its largest total school enrollment since 2009.
"We're really excited this year to be able to have all of our girls on campus five days a week for instruction together they’re very excited to be altogether and able to do all the activities and build the memories that are so key tot he high school experience."

Adelsberger has been at Mercy since 2013, when she joined the school as a social studies teacher. She went on to lead the social studies department, coordinate the school’s re-accreditation and leading the effort to authorize Mercy as an international baccalaureate world school.

