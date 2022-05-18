New "Passion and Purpose" exhibit showcasing Black history in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A chance to learn more about the fight for civil rights here in Maryland.

There's a new exhibit at the Maryland Center for History and Culture called "Passion and Purpose."

While it doesn't officially open to the public until Friday, the media got a sneak peek today. The museum brought in a panel to serve as consultants.

"The main focus was the Black equality struggle and from a Baltimore perspective, from the Maryland perspective," said Day Clark, professor of fine arts at Coppin State. "The museum wanted to do this exhibition that talked about the history of Maryland and our contribution to the Civil Rights Movement."

The exhibit features historic moments in the Civil Rights Movement, stories told through the words and voices of those who lived in Maryland.

"Even though this is about Maryland, even though this is about Baltimore, it's easy for anyone to come here and see how Maryland's story fits into the larger story of the struggle in the South or even in the broader United States," said David Terry, associate professor of history at Morgan State.

If you want to check it out, the museum is located on Park Avenue in Baltimore.