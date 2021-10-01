New opioid treatment clinic at Sheppard Pratt in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A grand opening for a new opioid treatment clinic.

Sheppard Pratt held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new facility on its Towson campus.

This is part of its "Partners in Recovery" program.

The president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt says one of the best things about this program is patients get access to all the care they need.

"We know that everyone has someone who they know is struggling. Oftentimes we're too scared to have the conversation. What I would say to you is that help is available and right now is the time to take that first step and ask and help your loved one get the care that they need," said President and CEO Harsh Trivedi.

The clinic treats opioid addiction but also helps with mental health treatments and provides medication-assisted treatment and therapy all in one place.