New Medifast expansion brings up to 300 new jobs in Harford County

HARFORD, Md. — Health and wellness company, Medifast, has opened a new distribution center in Harford County.

The new site, located at 2000 Rock Glenn Boulevard, will employ up to 300 people, reducing delivery times and improving service-level agreements.

“With this new facility and the potential for hundreds of new jobs in the region, the company shows its commitment to its home state and keeping Maryland open for business,” said Governor Hogan.

In addition, the Maryland Department of Commerce is also partnering with the company to look at financial assistance options, such as the state's Job Creation Tax Credit, to help with project costs.

Maryland Commerce Secretary, Mike Gill expressed his excitement for the expansion stating that the new facility will service thousands of more Marylanders in the coming years.

“We are thrilled that Medifast has grown its Maryland footprint and expanded its distribution operations to Harford County,” said Gill. “We hope this additional facility will help the company continue its positive trajectory and serve thousands of more customers in the months and years ahead.

Harford County will be aiding the job site by implementing a new bus stop on the Route 5 Teal Line near the plant starting October 4.

“Harford County continues to attract nationally known companies that benefit from the skilled workforce in our region,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “We welcome Medifast and the jobs they’re bringing to our families and communities.”