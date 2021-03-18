New Lexington Market to open in early 2022; final deadline for 2nd round of vendors approaches

BALTIMORE — The final deadline to submit vendor applications to be a part of the new Lexington Market has been extended due to an overwhelming number of applications. However, Lexington Market is seeking 20-30 more vendors to round out the food and retail offerings.

All vendor types are encouraged to apply, and the Market is looking especially to bring in bakeries, candy and snack makers, fresh produce vendors, Indian and/or Latin American cuisine, as well as pizza, sushi, and vegetarian/vegan vendors.

This final round is open until 11:59 p.m. on March 26. Applications are accepted online.

The new Market will have additional room for approximately 10 kiosks that will offer short and medium-term rental opportunities for makers, specialty food, and retail businesses. A kiosk interest form for potential kiosk vendors is also open at this time.

Slated to open in early 2022, the transformed Lexington Market will be home to about 50 vendors. The first round of vendor applications closed in Oct. 2020 and drew more than 160 applications, of which around 20 were selected.

“We are excited by the overwhelming support and response in this second round and are looking forward to announcing the vendors who will call Lexington’s new building home,” said Peter DiPrinzio, Seawall’s food and beverage lead. “We are humbled by the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with market customers, historic vendors, and community members to shape a diverse, exciting vendor mix that will carry the Market far into the future.”