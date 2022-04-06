New 'Lets Ride To Work' program will help new employees get to work

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott just announced the "Lets Ride to Work" program to help new employees commute to work easier.

The program was made to support newly employed Baltimore residents by providing free rides to and from work for their first four weeks of employment. Public transportation is very limited in parts of the City. The program is also partnering with the Mayor's Office of Employment Development (MOED) and Lyft.

MOED is investing $267,000 to fund up to 40 free rides per eligible resident for the first four weeks of employment. The rides will be provided by the mobility service provider, Lyft.

Those that qualify, must be referred by a partner organization, be newly employed working at least 32 hours per week and have their transportation needs impacted by COVID-19.

The program hopes to help over 300 residents.

After launching this month, it already has its first participant, Skye Weaver. He was placed in a job with a construction company and offered free rides through the program.