New labor agreement approved by Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police raises salary for new recruits

BALTIMORE — The Fraternal Order of Police has approved a new labor agreement to raise starting salary for new police recruits to $60,146 and implement new educational pay incentives for all members.

According to Baltimore Police, new pay incentives will begin, starting January 1, 2022:

· Members who have an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree or master’s degree will earn an additional $1,500, $3,000 or $4,500, respectively, each year.

· The patrol incentive doubles to $2,000 annually.

· Shift differential pay for evening and night work, more than doubles.

Additional pay initiatives will go into effect in phases over the next two years, starting July 1, 2022:

· Members at all years of service in the department will receive varying percentage raises with a primary focus on members in the first three years of service.

· Starting pay will be no less than $60,000 a year annually for new recruits, a 10% increase over the current rate of pay.

Baltimore Police will now be the highest paid major law enforcement agency in the state.

On top of these initiatives, all sworn members with more than 11 years of service will receive a 2% raise to enhance retention of veteran officers.

Beginning in July 2023, all members of the department will receive a 2% across-the-board raise. Those members with greater than 19 years of service will receive an additional 1% increase (for a total of a 3% annual increase).

“We are confident that this targeted approach is a smart investment that will significantly enhance our efforts in attracting new recruits, while also incentivizing retention for our experienced officers,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “We are pleased to have worked alongside the City and Union in putting our officers first and building a safer Baltimore.”

The agreement will now undergo final drafting and be submitted to the Board of Estimates for notification and approval.