New interactive mural unveiled in the Annapolis Arts Districts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new mural on the side of a building on Calvert Street was unveiled today. The mural shows the diversity of the things you can do in the county and the diversity of the people.

"You have occupations, you can see a lawyer, professor, contractor, health care, a tradesman," said Cindy Fletcher Holden.

And a picture of the two artists, Holden and Comacell Brown, are both are Annapolis natives. They feel the project turned out better than they expected.

One of the best surprises for the project was from the public.

"It was the reactions of the people walking by. Even in the very, very beginning people could see it was a really cool mural," said Holden.

"I learned a lot from Cindy. She taught me a lot about the paint that we use," said Brown.

Brown is the other artist.

"I love that we feature different people and backgrounds. We also have a lot of historic landmarks that you can see around the county," said Brown.

Almost everybody who passes by this mural will have one of these in their pockets. Of course they will want to take a picture, but with cell phones they can make a little magic.

You point your camera on you phone to this QR code and watch what happens.

"Oh wow," said one person.

It's called augmented reality. The app makes things on the mural come to life.

"It gives the younger people a cooler way to look at the mural instead of just some paint brush strokes," said Brown.

Two local artists proud to be a part of our capital city's history.

"It's nice to leave my mark on an Annapolis wall in Anne Arundel County," said Holden.

"As long as you follow your dreams and push hard you can create magnificent landmarks like this," Brown added.