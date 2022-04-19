Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New historical marker honors unique "Surf Safety Line" in Rehoboth Beach

New historical marker honors unique "Surf Safety Line" in Rehoboth Beach
Surf Safety Line
City of Rehoboth Beach
Surf Safety Line<br/>
Surf Safety Line
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 11:53:22-04

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — If you're in Rehoboth Beach this summer, you might notice a quirky new sign along the Boardwalk.

The City of Rehoboth Beach recently unveiled a new historical marker that honors the "Surf Safety Line," a distinctive volunteer effort from the early 20th century that helped beachgoers who wore heavy, woolen bathing suits.

The sign explains: "When at the beach, women of the early 20th century wore woolen bathing attire that covered most of their bodies. When wet, the suits were heavy, and it became difficult to leave the surf and get back onto the beach without help. The women of the Village Improvement Associaton (VIA) solved this by funding Surf Safety Lines that were anchored in the sand and attached to a buoy offshore. When ready to leave, bathers could hold on to the line and pull themeselves out of the water to the shore."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019