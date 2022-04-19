New historical marker honors unique "Surf Safety Line" in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — If you're in Rehoboth Beach this summer, you might notice a quirky new sign along the Boardwalk.

The City of Rehoboth Beach recently unveiled a new historical marker that honors the "Surf Safety Line," a distinctive volunteer effort from the early 20th century that helped beachgoers who wore heavy, woolen bathing suits.

The sign explains: "When at the beach, women of the early 20th century wore woolen bathing attire that covered most of their bodies. When wet, the suits were heavy, and it became difficult to leave the surf and get back onto the beach without help. The women of the Village Improvement Associaton (VIA) solved this by funding Surf Safety Lines that were anchored in the sand and attached to a buoy offshore. When ready to leave, bathers could hold on to the line and pull themeselves out of the water to the shore."