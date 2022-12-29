New fresh pretzel shop comes to White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Auntie Anne’s is no longer the only place in White Marsh to get fresh pretzels.

Mama Tana’s Fresh Pretzels is a new pretzel shop at the avenue. Located at 8129 Honeygo Blvd, Mama Tana’s offers three different flavored pretzels: Original, Cinnamon Sugar, and Garlic. They also offer beef pretzel dogs.

No matter what flavor you choose, Mama Tana’s Fresh Pretzels are all $3.99 with the option of adding cheese dip. Pretzels aren’t the only thing that’s being served fresh.

According to their menu, Lemonade, Limeade and Orangeade are all available freshly squeezed. Italian Iced Tea is also offered. Unlike their pretzels, drinks range from $3.99 up to $5.49.

Although it’s cold outside right now, warm weather will be here before you know it. During the summer, Mama Tana’s Fresh Pretzels offers up to a dozen flavors.

From coconut to egg custard, snowball fans can choose up to two snowball flavors and even add marshmallow.

