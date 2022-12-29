Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New fresh pretzel shop comes to White Marsh

Mama Tana's Fresh Pretzels.jpg
Mama Tana's Fresh Pretzels
Mama Tana's Fresh Pretzels.jpg
Posted at 8:14 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 08:34:04-05

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Auntie Anne’s is no longer the only place in White Marsh to get fresh pretzels.

Mama Tana’s Fresh Pretzels is a new pretzel shop at the avenue. Located at 8129 Honeygo Blvd, Mama Tana’s offers three different flavored pretzels: Original, Cinnamon Sugar, and Garlic. They also offer beef pretzel dogs.

No matter what flavor you choose, Mama Tana’s Fresh Pretzels are all $3.99 with the option of adding cheese dip. Pretzels aren’t the only thing that’s being served fresh.

According to their menu, Lemonade, Limeade and Orangeade are all available freshly squeezed. Italian Iced Tea is also offered. Unlike their pretzels, drinks range from $3.99 up to $5.49.

Although it’s cold outside right now, warm weather will be here before you know it. During the summer, Mama Tana’s Fresh Pretzels offers up to a dozen flavors.

From coconut to egg custard, snowball fans can choose up to two snowball flavors and even add marshmallow.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices