New Fleet Week site at Port Covington welcomes visitors

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Amid construction, Port Covington is hosting Fleet Week events at the marina. The site is a new addition to the Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover footprint.

The expansion includes U.S. Navy ship tours, a free family-friendly festival, a Meet the Crew Happy Hour, entertainment and local food, beer and wine.

Ships berthed at Port Covington include the U.S. Navy vessel Carter Hall, the USACE Reynolds and the USACE Catlett and free tours, open to the public, will take place Thursday, September 8; Saturday, September 10; Sunday, September 11; and Monday, September 12 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily.

The “official” Port Covington Festival kicks-off on Friday, September 9 from 5-8 p.m. with a Meet the Fleet Happy Hour, where attendees can mix-and-mingle with crews from the visiting ships at Port Covington. The party includes a free, live concert by Rob Fahey & The Pieces, beer/wine, local food trucks and lawn games along the waterfront.

The Port Covington Fleet Week Festival is open on Saturday, September 10 & Sunday, September 11 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, rain or shine. It will feature a house DJ, live music by bands in a variety of genres, curated maker pop-up tents, the S.S. Family Fun Zone with face painting, games, crafts and strolling street theater and a delicious menu of food, beer and wine.

“As Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover returns to Baltimore this year, we are excited to present Port Covington as a location for even more community members to take part in this unique experience,” said MaryAnne Gilmartin, Founder and CEO of MAG Partners. “This is just one piece of our community programming, and we encourage everyone to take part in all that Port Covington has to offer during Fleet Week and beyond.”

The Port Covington Fleet Week Festival is located at 321 E. Cromwell Street; this address is suitable for ridesharing, but there is no public parking available at the marina. Free parking is available at 101 W. Cromwell Street. Organizers advise that parking is 3/4 mile to the venue but there are shuttle buses running throughout the day.