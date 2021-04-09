New fitness and wellness center opens in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A new fitness and wellness center is set to open in West Baltimore. Baltimore City Recreation and Parks hosted a grand opening ceremony on Friday.

The new Cahill Fitness & Wellness Center is slated to serve as a performance and cultural arts programming hub and is the only BCRP facility with a full-service performance theater.

Visitors also have access to an outdoor splash pad, gym, locker rooms, outdoor nature play space and an indoor swimming pool among other things.

The center officially opens to the public on Saturday, April 10.