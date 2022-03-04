New federal, state task force looks to crack down on the dark web market

BALTIMORE — A new federal and state task force has been assembled in Maryland to crack down on the dark web market.

“The dark web is private; it is anonymous; it is powerful; and it unleashes human nature in unscrupulous ways. Individuals can find illegal goods and activities of all kinds through the dark web,” said Special Agent in Charge of HSI Baltimore, James Mancuso.

Over the past several years, federal officials say they have seen a significant increase in illegal activity being committed over the internet.

A lot of it is paid for by digital currency.

"Dark markets and digital currencies make it easier to commit drug trafficking, human trafficking, identity theft, child exploitation and other crimes,” said U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Erek L. Barron.

The goal of the new task force is to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations thriving off emerging technologies, mainly those involved in controlled substances, firearms trafficking, distribution of malware and hacking tools, identity theft, human trafficking and child exploitation, money laundering and banking offenses.