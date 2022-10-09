New environmental construction promises to restore park's waterway

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Just outside Blue Heron Center at Quiet Waters Park, a new environmental effort is underway to restore the park’s stream.

The Stream Restoration Project is a partnership with Anne Arundel County officials and the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center designed to eliminate 170 tons of pollutants that seep into local waterways.

The 1,000-foot project is promised to help fix eroded channels that have polluted the surrounding areas of the South River and the Chesapeake Bay.

"Part of what makes Quiet Waters Park unique is that it provides visitors an opportunity to surround themselves with the natural beauty of our local, forested stream valleys," said Jessica Leys, Director of Anne Arundel County’s Department of Recreation and Parks.

In addition to the construction efforts, on Saturday, over 1,500 trees and shrubs will be planted in the newly restored area.

Executive Director of Arundel Rivers Federation, Matt Johnston said this about the project. “What better way to improve the health of our communities than to improve the health of our waters through restoration projects in public spaces like this one?"