New E-rent program allows landlords to electronically file documents

Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 18, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md.  — The E-rent Pilot Program allows landlords with property in Baltimore County to electronically file failure to pay rent documents into the court.

The program launched on Jun 6, 2022, and it allows landlords and management companies to e-file their documents using certified bulk filing service providers.

“The use of electronic filing technology will provide a convenient system of filing for landlords and improved notifications for tenants while allowing the courts to provide more robust data reporting,” said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland.

As of right now, Baltimore County will be the only jurisdiction offering the e-rent pilot for landlords.

The rest of the Maryland Electronic Courts will have the same service after there's an assessment of the pilot project in Baltimore County.

This includes all Maryland jurisdictions with the exception of Prince George's County and Baltimore City.

