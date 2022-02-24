New construction underway at Baltimore's Penn Station

BALTIMORE — New construction has begun at Baltimore's Penn Station.

On Thursday, crews installed scaffolding, fencing, and materials around the station's exterior.

Around summer time, work will extend to include masonry repairs, window refurbishment, a new roof, new mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, along with updated elevators, stairs and ramps.

Three upper floors of the historic station are currently vacant and will be refurbished for office use.

“Amtrak and the Penn Station Partners team are returning Baltimore’s Penn Station to a much-needed state of good repair by making vital core and shell improvements to polish the station’s appearance and increase overall functionality,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Accessibility Dennis Newman.

Also in the works is a brand-new expansion project which will integrate with the existing station that will feature a high-speed rail platform. Ticketing and baggage will be moved to the expansion part while the existing station transitions to commercial and retail space. Construction of the new station is projected to start in Fall 2022.

Planning and development began in 2018, after Amtrak announced the Baltimore-based developer, Penn Station Partners, led by Beatty Development Group and Cross Street Partners, as the selected Baltimore Penn Station Master Developer. Originally built in 1911, the last major renovation of Penn Station was in 1984. Penn Station Partners has been working closely with Amtrak since 2017 to lead the historic preservation and state-of-the-art redevelopment of the station.

Construction will continue in phases to complete the station renovation and expansion over the next few years.

“Once it is fully renovated and repurposed, Penn Station will serve as the prominent anchor for all future development that springs up on the adjacent properties while remaining the lively beating heart of the vibrant surrounding neighborhoods," said Newman.