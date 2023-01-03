New City State's Attorney Ivan Bates released from hospital hours before inauguration

BALTIMORE — Tuesday's inauguration for incoming Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates is scheduled to go on as planned.

This despite Bates taking an early morning precautionary visit to the hospital for dehydration symptoms.

A spokesman for Bates confirmed that he has since been released from the hospital, and is expected to attend his 11:30am swearing-in at the downtown War Memorial building.

Bates will take over as the City's 26th State's Attorney following his primary election win over two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby.