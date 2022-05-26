Watch
New Board of Estimates database to increase transparency

Posted at 12:39 PM, May 26, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry has unveiled a new Board of Estimates database which will allow for transparency as well as easy access to searchable information for the BOE, Comptroller’s Office, internal agency customers and the public.

The database will feature all transactions by the Board of Estimates dating back to January 2021.

It will contain several searchable categories including meeting dates, agencies, contracts, settlement agreements and real estate acquisitions.

Data can be used for:

  • Reviewing grants distributed to non-profits.
  • Tracking construction project spending from initial award through completion.
  • Establishing trends in vendor usage.

10 days following BOE meetings voting details will be added to the database.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the Comptrollers office at: kc.kelleher@baltimorecity.gov.

To view the database, click here.

