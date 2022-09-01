New beer in time for football season

BALTIMORE, Md — The 2022-2023 NFL season officially kicks off next Thursday and a former Ravens player has just what you need for your tailgate party.

Ed Reed has teamed up with UNION Craft Brewing to release a new beer exclusive to Maryland and DC. It’s called G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) IPA. The flavor is described as mildly bitter but also has lots of sweet flavors. The brewer says the aroma is like “stone fruit, white grape, and citrus” but what really gives it its flavor is the freshly squeezed orange juice and fruity hops. The flavor is not the only thing unique about this beer.

The can for the beer pays homage to Ed Reed’s career with the Ravens. The can has a purple background that features a a gold design made up of stars and goat heads. It features a cartoon version of Reed wearing sunglasses and one of his grey ER Goat hats. Ed Reed has also put his signature and jersey number on the side of each can. The other side of the can features the beers name G.O.A.T in white and cold lettering along with “GREATEST OF <IPA> ALL TIME” written underneath. While the new beer is something we all can’t wait to get a taste of, it’s not just any kind of beer. It’s a beer with a purpose. UNION Craft Brewering a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the former football players non-profit “The Ed Reed Foundation.”

If you are looking to grab yourself a six pack before the game comes on, all you have to do is head to your local liquor store. If you’re an out-of-town fan and want to try some, you’ll have to take a trip to Maryland or DC because the company says they will not be shipping the beer to other states.