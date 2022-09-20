New B&O Railroad exhibit opening Saturday

BALTIMORE, Md — This Saturday the B&O Railroad Museum will be opening their newest permanent exhibit called The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers. The exhibit tells the story of 27 slaves who traveled along the B&O in search of freedom.

Visitors will see how the actual railroad was used within the underground railroad. Visitors will also learn various secret codes used by freedom seekers when traveling along the underground railroad. This new exhibit can be experienced in the museum’s historic Mt. Clare Station.

The unique part about this location is it’s more than just another area of the museum. According to the museum’s website, it is the “exact location 8 freedom seekers including Henry “Box” Brown, William and Ellen Craft traveled.” Unlike most exhibits at the museum, visitors will need to make a reservation to visit.

The B&O Museum says reservations are required so “every visitor has a good experience” and those without a reservation will not be “guaranteed access to the exhibit.” Tickets range in price depending on age however each 30-minute time slot offers 30 tickets per age range. At this time opening day tickets for 2pm and later are sold out. Other time frames however are available with limited tickets.

