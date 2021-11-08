New art exhibit celebrates 13 black female leaders in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Celebrating the work and accomplishments of 13 black female leaders in Baltimore City.

That's the focus of an art exhibit.

Yesterday, was the opening event of the guardians: reshaping history at the Peale Center at Carroll Mansion.

"Today we are celebrating the guardians..13 black female leaders from across Baltimore City from neighborhoods that are under resourced, often under recognized...And we have an art exhibit with photos of them and audio stories of their work in Baltimore."

Five guardians are already featured on the front of city hall.