New age progression pictures show mother and daughter missing since 2017

BALTIMORE — Officials are still urging for citizens to keep a lookout for a mother and daughter who went missing back in 2017.

Joanna Clark and Shariece Clark, who would now be 39 and 20 years old, were last seen on February 4, 2017, in the 2800 block of Round Road in Cherry Hill.

Using age progression technology, new images were released to show what Joanna and Shariece may look like today.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or 410-396-2499.