Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New age progression pictures show mother and daughter missing since 2017

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 1.17.51 PM.png
Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons
Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 1.17.51 PM.png
Posted at 1:35 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 13:35:47-04

BALTIMORE — Officials are still urging for citizens to keep a lookout for a mother and daughter who went missing back in 2017.

Joanna Clark and Shariece Clark, who would now be 39 and 20 years old, were last seen on February 4, 2017, in the 2800 block of Round Road in Cherry Hill.

RELATED: MISSING IN MARYLAND: Joanna and Shariece Clark disappeared February 2017

Using age progression technology, new images were released to show what Joanna and Shariece may look like today.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or 410-396-2499.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices