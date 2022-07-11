New age progression picture of girl missing since 2014

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Relisha Rudd was last seen on March 1, 2014. At the time she was 8-years-old. Now more than 8 years after her disappearance the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released an age progression photo of what Relisha might look today at 16 years old.

She disappeared in Northeast D.C. Investigators say she was last seen with Khalil Tatum, the man suspected of kidnapping her.

After Relisha was reported missing, Tatum committed suicide. Relisha has never been found.

"We know that age progression photos can work," said Angeline Hartmann, Communications Director at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"We have seen cases where missing children are found because someone recognized an image just like this. Today, on Relisha Rudd Day, we're asking everyone to take a close look at this photo and share it. It just takes one person to bring home a missing child."

Relisha Rudd Remembrance Day is when D.C. residents come together to highlight her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Relisha or her whereabouts is urged to contact the Washington Metropolitan Police Department at 1-202-265-9100 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.