New Affordable Housing Work Group in Baltimore County announced on Wednesday

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A new Affordable Housing Work Group was announced on Wednesday, which will be tasked with making recommendations to support the County’s ongoing efforts to expand equal access to affordable housing.

Under the 2016 Conciliation Agreement and Voluntary Compliance Agreement (VCA) between Baltimore County and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Baltimore County committed to supporting and incentivizing the creation of 1,000 affordable rental housing units by 2027.

They have currently met over 50 percent of this goal, with 506 approved affordable hard units created.

To help ensure continues to work toward the goal in the coming years, the group will review progress to date, examine ongoing challenges and develop actionable recommendations to further support and incentivize the creation of affordable housing units.

The group will convene a diverse group of County employees, industry representatives, local stakeholders and community leaders.