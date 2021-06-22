New advisory board could determine fate of Baltimore City's Inspector General

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Solicitor Jim Shea on Tuesday announced the formation of an advisory board, that will be tasked with assessing the performance of the Inspector General.

Article X of the Baltimore City Charter requires the review board but also empowers them with determining the fate of the Inspector General.

Isabel Mercedes Cumming currently holds the position.

Recently she came under fire after releasing a critical report into State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's travel and side businesses.

Groups such as the local NAACP have accused Cumming of using her office to target minority city contractors and elected leaders.

This despite Mosby herself asking Cumming to open an investigation, in hopes it would clear her of any wrongdoing surrounding her travel, which had been exposed by various local media outlets.

The board is made up of seven members chaired by Shea.

Two members, City Council Vice President Sharon Middleton and Councilman Eric Costello, were appointed by City Council President Nick Mosby, who is the husband of Marilyn Mosby.

The Advisory Board will hold its first meeting virtually on July 13 at 11am.

Rounding out the board is Michael Huber, the Chief of Staff to Mayor Brandon Scott, Deputy City Comptroller Erika McClammy, Donald Tobin, Dean of the University of Maryland School of Law, and Ronald Weich, Dean of the University of Baltimore School of Law.

