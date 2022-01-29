New $100,000 reward offered for info that leads to identification of person of interest in fatal fire

BALTIMORE — Governor Hogan announced Saturday that the State of Maryland will double the reward set by ATF, making the new total $100,000 for any information regarding the person of interest in the fatal fire that led to the deaths of three firefighters earlier this week.

Just this week, Mayor Scott and County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced, shortly after the ATF reward of $10,000, that they would be matching the reward.

In addition, Saturday, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, and Baltimore Fire Officers IAFF Local 964, also committed $10,000 each to the ATF reward.

Anyone with information on the case can contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or ATFtips@atf.gov, or the State Fire Marshal at 1-800-492-7529 or msp.osfm@maryland.gov.