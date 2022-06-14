Netflix staging real-life 'Squid Games' with the winner taking home millions

Watch
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 14:33:52-04

BALTIMORE — Think you could win in the popular Netflix Reality TV show "Squid Game?"

If your answer was yes, Netflix is allowing 456 people to take a chance in their real-life version of the show. This will be the largest cast in reality TV history.

Players will have the chance to be immersed in the Squid Game universe and compete in a series of games.

Unlike the show, if you lose, you will be able to go home virtually unscathed.

However if you win, you'll win big with $4.56 million.

For this first round, the Front man (the antagonist from season 1), will be in search of English speakers from any part of the world.

The game is set to be in early 2023 and you must be at least 21 to enter.

To register click here.

