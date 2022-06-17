Watch
Nerf unveils first mascot. It's made of darts.

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 6.29.22 PM.png
Posted at 6:36 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 18:36:40-04

For the first time, Nerf has a mascot.

The toy brand announced Murph, an anthropomorphic character made of darts.

The company has been around since 1969, but not until now have they had a mascot.

“We wanted to introduce a mascot that represents this ageless, unbridled fun that lives in all of us and creates a physical embodiment of that feeling you get when you play with Nerf,” said Adam Kleinman, SVP and GM of Nerf at parent company Hasbro.

Murph is scheduled to begin appearing in commercials, retail outlets and across Nerf’s social media channels later this month.

