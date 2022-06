BALTIMORE — Nelly is coming to Maryland and headlining the State Fair.

He'll also share the stage with fellow musicians Niko Moon, Lauren Alaina and Styx.

Nelly takes the stage Friday, Sept. 9, followed by Moon and Alaina on Sept. 10.

The LIVE! ON TRACK Concert Series will conclude as Styx takes the stage Sunday, Sept. 11.

Presented by M&T Bank, tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.