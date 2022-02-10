Neighbors report sightings of person of interest in fire that killed three Baltimore firefighters

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Investigators are still searching for the person of interest in last month’s vacant rowhome fire that killed three firefighters, but neighbors said they’ve seen him around.

“He hangs around a lot,” said Kim. “I walked right by him.”

She immediately told police. Not only does she feel bad for the victims and their families; she’s scared too.

“If you set one fire and you don’t care about people’s lives, you will do it again,” said Kim.

She’s not the only one have seen him.

“You’ll see him, he’s not clothed very well and say, it’s winter and he’s wearing either sandals or no shoes at all,” said another neighbor.

Within a few days of the fire, identified a man as a person of interest. ATF investigators believe the man has crucial information because surveillance video showed he was around the scene the evening before the fire.

ATF agents are following up on numerous tips from the community but none have led to an ID.

A spokesperson for ATF Baltimore, which is leading the investigation, said they are exhausting every available lead to identify the man: using accelerant detection canines, the ATF Fire Research Lab and interviewing neighbors, victims and witnesses.

It’s a statewide effort now with a $100,000 reward for information:

$10,000 from ATF

$10,000 from the Baltimore City mayor

$10,000 from the Baltimore County Executive

$10,000 each from the Baltimore Firefighters and Fire Officers Unions

$50,000 from the governor

Neighbors hope anyone with information comes forward.

“You have no regard for human life and you shouldn’t be walking these streets,” said Kim.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the fire in general should call ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS.