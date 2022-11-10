Watch Now
Neighbors help 102-year-old out of burning home in Wicomico County

Posted at 4:47 PM, Nov 10, 2022
WICOMICO COUNTY — A structure fire in Wicomico County had a 102-year-old man struggling to get out, until his neighbors intervened.

The man suffered burns and was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury. The fire also caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to the house.

The one-story home caught fire at 10:25 a.m. Thursday morning, in the 35000 block of Ocean City Road in Pittsville.

According to a release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the preliminary case was accidental as a result of a pellet-stove chimney being too close to combustible furniture on the porch.

Neighbors and passing motorists assisted the man out of the burning home.

