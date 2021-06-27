Negro League Baseball player honored with statue

HAVRE DE GRACE — A special tribute to a Negro Leagues Baseball player; a new statue of Ernest Burke.

He played for the Baltimore Elite Giants in the 1940's.

The unveiling was held yesterday at Tydings Park in Havre De Grace.

"Today was very special for me and my family to be here. To be recognizing how my father is one of our forefathers in the stairsteps of where our people have been able to go," stated Valerie Hester.

The statue was created by Austen Brantley from Detroit.

The Iron birds donated two baseball seats that are placed right near the statue.

