HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County is holding its "Merry Mulch" program again this year.

From December 26 through January 21, you can drop off your tree to be recycled at hardware stores, parks and landfills.

Since 1993, the program helped turn thousands of trees into compostable mulch, helping save both money and the environment.

A full list of tree drop-off sites can be found here.