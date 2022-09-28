Nearly 400 students were given free socks and shoes in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Students attending Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School received free socks and shoes from Coca-Cola Consolidated in partnership with Samaritan's Feet.

Each student received a Hope Tote drawstring bag, a hygiene kit, and two encouraging messages.

Employees from Coca-Cola Consolidated participated in the event, along with Baltimore City Councilmember Antonio Glover and Maryland State Delegate Stephanie Smith.

Coca-Colca Consolidated is the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the county, their plant operates on North Kresson Street right in Baltimore City.

Samaritan's Feet was started in 2003 by Manny Ohonme, who received his first pair of shoes from a missionary when he was a child in Nigeria.