Nearly 2 years after first inspection, dead rodent & bug infestation still impacts Baltimore sex health clinic

BALTIMORE — Nearly two-years ago, Baltimore City's Inspector General conducted a spot check at the Druid Sexual Health Clinic only to find extremely unsanitary conditions.

A report issued last year highlighted some of the shocking discoveries, including dead rodent and bug infestations in the basement supply room and stairwell.

On Tuesday, a follow-up report was released indicating little change in how the facility was being run.

The Inspector General revisited the clinic in July 2022, and reportedly found a dead rodent in the basement that appeared to have been the same one that was left there during the 2020 inspection.

This time, officials also found more insects throughout the facility and possible rodent dropping in the hallway.

Potenital security concerns were found as well.

The Inspector General says multiple entry points to the facility were found to be unsecured, all while the surveillance cameras were non-operational.

Then there is a medication dispensing system inside the clinic, which has presented significant issues dating back to 2016.

According to separate Inspector General report in 2021, there have been several instances where medication was removed without proper documentation.

The City Health Department at the time said it would look to install cameras and buy new medication storage devices, but so far none of that has happened.



Some problems mentioned in previous reports however have since been addressed.

Among those were ventilation issues, caused primarily by a malfunctioning HVAC system.

The Inspector General feared such problems would cause inaccurate STD test results, due to them needing to be stored in temperature controlled environments.

At last check, there were complaints about residents and neighbors overflowing the clinic's outside dumpster with trash, leading to increased rodent infestation.

The Inspector General says that seems to have been solved for now.

Prior to the Inspector General's second visit, OSHA reportedly made their way out to inspect the facility as well.

They apparently raised concerns about ready access to safety needles and sharp containers not being mounted to the wall.

In response to this latest report, Baltimore City Health Commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa claims the clinic is no longer using the dispenser in question to store medications. She also says the facility's security system is undergoing repair. As for the potential OSHA violations, Dzirasa says the lack of needle safety covers was corrected.