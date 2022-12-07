Watch Now
Nearly 100-year-old bowling alley set to close

"Patterson Bowling Center" is the country's oldest operating duckpin bowling alley
Photojournalist Paul Jaffey
Posted at 7:47 AM, Dec 07, 2022
BALTIMORE, Md. — The Patterson Bowling Center has been open for nearly 100 years. The bowling alley has 12 duckpin lanes that are the oldest in the country.

Saturday, Dec. 3, the business replied to a comment on one of their posts that asked "Any truth to the rumors that the lanes are closing and being redeveloped as apartments?" to which they replied "All true".

The link to the bowling alley's website no longer works, and there are closed sign on the doors and online.

The alley is in Southeast Baltimore, in the Fells Point area.

Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the area, posted to Twitter about the news, writing "I am committed to exploring ways we can prevent The Patterson Bowling Center from closing."

Cohen called the lanes a "historic, important community asset", but has not announced a solution.

