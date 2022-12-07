Nearly 100-year-old bowling alley set to close

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Patterson Bowling Center has been open for nearly 100 years. The bowling alley has 12 duckpin lanes that are the oldest in the country.

Saturday, Dec. 3, the business replied to a comment on one of their posts that asked "Any truth to the rumors that the lanes are closing and being redeveloped as apartments?" to which they replied "All true".

The link to the bowling alley's website no longer works, and there are closed sign on the doors and online.

The alley is in Southeast Baltimore, in the Fells Point area.

Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the area, posted to Twitter about the news, writing "I am committed to exploring ways we can prevent The Patterson Bowling Center from closing."

I am committed to exploring ways we can prevent The Patterson Bowling Center from closing. I was distressed to learn on social media that the building was going to be sold and the bowling alley removed. Patterson is a historic, important community asset and we want them here! pic.twitter.com/tPJaY6PodN — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) December 6, 2022

Cohen called the lanes a "historic, important community asset", but has not announced a solution.

