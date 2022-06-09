Nearing $5: Baltimore gas prices reach $4.99 average per gallon

BALTIMORE — Gas price averages in Maryland are nearly $5.

According to AAA, the state average at the pump for regular gas is $4.98 per game. That's a four cent increase from Tuesday's state average.

Gas prices continue to rise

Just a week ago, gas prices were averaging $4.59, and $4.39 a month ago.

This time last year, gas prices were at $3.01 per gallon.

The average for gas in Baltimore is at $4.99 per gallon, compared to $2.98 last summer.

The national average is also at $4.95 per gallon.