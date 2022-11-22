Watch Now
Navy Midshipmen Football team gets NASA themed uniforms ahead of rivalry game

Posted at 6:19 AM, Nov 22, 2022
BALTIMORE — Navy's football team will wear astronaut themed uniforms for the Army-Navy game.

The academy says 54 graduates have become astronauts which is more than any institution.

Navy partnered with Under Armour to create the uniform which mimics markings on a NASA spacewalk suit.

The helmet features navy graduate Bruce McCandless who took the first untethered spacewalk in 1985.

The other side has the NASA logo and the moon.

This year's army-navy game is set for December 10 at Lincoln financial field in Philadelphia.

