BALTIMORE — The Naval Academy Class of 2026 officially started their journey to become midshipmen today.

Incoming freshmen are called Plebes.

They are processed through various stations in alumni hall.

Stations include uniform issue, haircuts and learning to salute.

The event ends when the Plebes muster on stribling walk and are led into Bancroft Hall.

They have to say one last goodbye to their families until parent's weekend Aug.11 to 14.