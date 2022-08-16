Naval Academy wants golf course, community wants to preserve Greenbury Point

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It was the, “What If we," that started a firestorm at Historic Greenbury Point outside of Annapolis.

The, “What if we build a Navy Golf Course,” turned into a counter from the county, “what if we just lease the land.”

For months it has been a battle between the birds and the birdies, and the Navy just said no, for now.

This is the statement released earlier tonight:

“As of now, the Navy is not considering any sole source lease proposals for Greenbury Point. We received competing proposals from Anne Arundel County and the Naval Academy Golf Association for a sole source lease and management of Greenbury Point, which makes it no longer possible to consider either party’s request. NSA Annapolis is currently evaluating the status and future of Greenbury Point in support of the mission of both the installation and the U.S. Naval Academy.”

Had it not been a stroll by Sue Steinbrook, the course of history might have changed.

“I saw a man and asked what’s the fence for and he said the Navy wants to build a golf course," Steinbrook said.

Together, with Jennifer Crew Carey, they started a Facebook post, “Save Greenbury Point.”

Greenbury Point was a place where the Indians lived. The Puritans landed.

The Navy put up towers during World War I to communicate with its fleet.

It’s a wildlife and natural resource sanctuary. It sits on the Severan bumping up against the Bay.

The Navy owns the peninsula and wanted to build a golf course.

Environmentalists, including Jose Kurtz from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said, “This land acts like a sponge is cleaning the water.”

The Navy has a golf course which is a 3-iron shot away.

To protect the land, the County Executive proposed that Anne Arundel County lease the land. Well now the proposals, both of them are on hold for now.

"I am hopeful that this reflects a positive change of course for the Navy, but I know with absolute certainty that the community will continue to advocate strongly for the permanent conservation of Greenbury Point Conservation Area and for continued equitable public access until that outcome is achieved," said Joel Dunn, President & CEO of Chesapeake conservancy.