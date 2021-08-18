Naval Academy: Non-vaccinated people attending games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium required to wear masks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — All fans attending home football games this fall at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium who are not fully vaccinated and are unable to maintain social distancing are required to wear masks, Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk announced Wednesday.

Fans who are fully vaccinated and prefer to not wear a mask may do so.

Masks are still required, regardless of vaccination status, in all indoor spaces at the stadium. This includes restrooms, elevators, the indoor section of the club level in Akerson Tower, inside suites and the press box.

All game day staff will be required to wear proper personal protection equipment as well as complete a pre-event health screening questionnaire and temperature screening prior to entering the stadium.