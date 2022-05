ANNAPOLIS — The Middies are going wild in Annapolis.

They got together to see the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick."

Contributed photo

They laughed. They cried, thought it was great.

Lt. Commander Nick Lowe, class of 2009, and his sister, Amy "Bacon" Helflin, class of 2011, were two of the pilots that did the real flying in the movie.

Contributed photo

And the actress Monica Barbaro credits Bacon and Kristen Dragon Hansen for creating her character in "Top Gun: Maverick."

"Top Gun: Maverick" opens up in theaters on May 24.