ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sunday morning, the Naval Academy confirmed the death of a midshipman and they don't suspect foul play.

The Brigade of Midshipmen, faculty and staff were notified of the midshipman's death earlier today.

The identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours out of respect for the family's privacy.

Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty and staff through chains of command, chaplains and the Midshipmen Development Center.