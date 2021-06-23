Watch
Naval Academy announces death of midshipman on leave

John M. Chase
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 17:29:35-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Naval Academy has announced the death of a midshipman on leave.

According to the Naval Academy, the midshipman died last night.

The identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification and the cause of death is being investigated.

"The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center."

