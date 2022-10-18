Nationwide TikTok car theft trend hits Howard County.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police are blaming a TikTok challenge for an uptick in car thefts.

Police say 2016-2021 Hyundai models and 2011-2021 Kia models are being targeted. They say young adults are doing what's called the 'Kia Boyz Challenge." The challenge involves using USB cords to break in and steal cars.

Police advise car owners to get a steering wheel lock, club, purchase a safety kit and park in secured areas if possible.

If your car has been broken in to, or know someone who has experienced this, contact the Howard County Police Department at 410-313-STOP.