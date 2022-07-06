BALTIMORE — Morgan State University plans to open a new science complex and they've selected Moody Nolan Inc., to lead the creative vision for the project.

Moody Nolan is the nation's largest African-American-owned architecture firm.

The agreement is valued at about $20.1 million and it allows the firm to provide complete professional design services for all design phases of the project.

The design of the new facility is expected to be completed in spring 2024. Construction work is set to begin in summer 2024 and the project is set to be finished in summer 2027.

The science complex will house Morgan's Biology and Chemistry departments as well as the dean's office of the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences.

“To bring to life the vision for a high-tech science facility capable of housing some of our top research projects and STEM instruction, we sought to partner with an equally innovative design firm with experience in the HBCU space and a national reputation for creative architecture. And we believe we have that in the selection of Moody Nolan,” said University President David K. Wilson.

Moody Nolan has done work in numerous HBCUs, designing facilities in 30 of them. This is the firm's second project with Morgan.

Their first project was when they served as the interior architect for Morgan's new Thurgood Marshall Hall, which is set to open in August.

